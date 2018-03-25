Spivs bag a ‘special’ display to beat league leaders in Heacham league

Heacham Table

Tennis League

Hunnys Heroes, without their number one, went down 5-4 to Spivs Specials.

In the special format the six doubles points were shared but the Specials won two out of the three singles.

Stephen Jackson beat Tom Yarrow and Jeff Race beat super sub Eileen Needham, but in-form Rob Yarrow had a win over Jim Race.

This result means BT Victory move a bit closer at the top, eight points behind the Heroes.

The Adrian’s Allstars trio of Mike Nobes and super subs Malc Diggins and Eileen Needham had a marathon match against Sedgeford Savages’ Kerry Smith, John Marrow and super sub Benji Richardson.

After five five-enders and two four-enders they edged home 5-4.

All players managed to get at least one point on the scorecard but it was the two singles wins from Nobes and Diggins that clinched the match.

BT Victory recorded an 8-1 success over Ringstead Raiders when the Victory side of Mary-Ann Woodhouse, Steve Hales and David Howell were just too strong on the night.

Another close result in the rearranged match between the two Sedgeford sides, because of snow, saw the Savages edge home 5-4 against the Stars.

The six doubles games were shared and it was the two singles wins by Ian Rix over Mike Witley and Kerry Smith over Dan Witley that clinched the match.

Paul Richardson, for the Stars, had a good win over super sub Benji Richardson.

For full report and photos, please visit: www.malc-on- line.co.uk/tabletennis/index.htm