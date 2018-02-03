Springwood through to county cup final

Year 9 rugby players from Springwood High School have booked their place in the county cup final.

The team, pictured on the right and coached by Mr Singh, have successfully negotiated five games on their way to the final, where they will meet either Wymondham High or Wymondham College.

During their cup run, Springwood saw off Aylsham, Reepham, Acle in the group stage, before losing to Wymondham High .

They defeated KES in the last eight and accounted for Dereham Northgate in their semi-final to book their spot in the final.