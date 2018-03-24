Star names added to Burnham Market international horse trial cast

More star names have been added to the entry list and joined the world class field lining up for the Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International horse trials at Easter.

Around 800 horses will compete over the weekend and 18 nationalities will be represented, including Hong Kong, Brazil and South Africa.

Oliver Townend has confirmed that his horses will include his Burghley winner, Ballaghmor Class. With Burnham Market the opening leg of the Tri-Star Grand Slam with its £50,000 ‘winner takes all’ bonus he will undoubtedly be aiming for an early lead in the series.

But with 140 combinations listed in his class, competition will be fierce. Piggy French and Vanir Kamira, who finished second behind Ballaghmor Class at Burghley, are entered, along with Burghley third-placed Gemma Tattersall and Arctic Soul and European bronze medal winners Nicola Wilson and Bulana.

There will be plenty more to watch including Laura Collett and Mr Bass, who bagged two three-star titles last season including the penultimate leg of the 2017 Grand Slam, crowd favourite Pippa Funnell has three horses in this class as well as two Advanced class runners and others include Sir Mark Todd and Andrew Nicholson

Barefoot Retreats Burnham Market International takes place from March 29 to 31 at Sussex Farm.