Swaffham Cons reach West Norfolk cue Team KO showdown

Have your say

WEST NORFOLK

BILLIARDS LEAGUE

OLYMPUS DIGITAL CAMERA

Team KO Championship

The Swaffham Cons team of Benn Elliott, Matt Elliott and Luke Reeve have reached the final after group qualifying, and will play the Narbeck Boys Billiards League team of Harry Grimmett, Max Smith and Aaron Pugh.

This event this year drew a record entry of 11 teams.

The final will be played on the WNBL KO Finals night on Tuesday, April 24.

Handicap KO

Championship

This has now reached the final stage, after three weeks of qualifying for the 34 entrants.

Gediminas Smolskas will play Kevin Gordon in the final, which will be played as part of the WNBL KO Finals night on Tuesday, April 24, at the Maltings Q Club, Lynn.

Gordon defeated Steve Kirk in the quarter-finals and Calvin Daws (pictured) in the semi-finals 237-193.

Calvin, though losing, took pleasure when recording the WNBL second highest break of the season and a new ‘pb’ of 84.

Open KO

Championship 2018

Dean Bavister, the current reigning champion (pictured on the right), will be defending his title when the competition commences this coming week. However, both Mick Cooper and Calvin Daws, among others, will be competing hard to claim the league’s most prestigious title.