Table-topping Downham Market Ryston Park county golfers on the up

Ryston Park Golf Club Ladies Scratch team have been promoted to Norfolk Ladies County Golf Association (NLCGA) Division One following a fantastic season.

Scoring 12 points from their six games, they topped Division Two to gain promotion into Division One and.

Chase The Dream

Ryston Park GC will thus play Eaton, Royal Norwich and Hunstanton in the 2018 season.

Meanwhile, Ann Fletcher of Ryston Park GC scored the best four medals this season with a minus 2 score to go forward in the Chase The Dream Competition in 2018.

Ann, on the left, is presented with her medal from the competition secretary Marlene Simmonds.