Taylor stitches up Grimsby with four King’s Lynn roller hockey strikes

National Premier League Roller Hockey

King’s Lynn 8 Grimsby 0

An excellent performance from all involved in a fast-paced game meant Lynn continued their unbeaten run and will look to carry their form into this week’s National KO Cup first round match versus Letchworth RHC.

A fast start was important against a Grimsby side who challenge year after year for the title.

The hosts were on the scoreboard within eight minutes through Josh Taylor after a successful counter-attack. Lynn doubled their lead again through Taylor and soon had a third on the board, this time through Matt Baker after breaking clear to finish powerfully into the top of the net.

Taylor then added his third and Lynn’s fourth before Jack Tucker rounded off a fine first half performance by taking Lynn into the break 5-0 up.

Into the second half Lynn were on the back foot. Tom Allander kept the travelling side at bay after pulling off a string of fine saves. Seven minutes into the second half Taylor again netted.

The home side maintained their dominance from then onwards and Owen Norris added two goals to get himself off the mark for the club’s Premier League side.

Lynn introduced young goalkeeper Josh Roberts, who put on a fine display to keep the clean sheet after some strong Grimsby pressure.

Man of the Match: Owen Norris.

Thanks to the timekeepers and supporters for creating an excellent atmosphere for all the players and to sponsors Samueljacks T-Shirt Shop and Carter Engineering Supplies.

Next home match: London on Saturday, March 24, 7pm.

Team: Tom Allander (GK), Josh Roberts (GK), Matt Baker, Ewan Cann, Michael Carter, Jamie Griffin, Josh Horn, Owen Norris, Josh Taylor (C) and Jack Tucker. Coach: Michael Baker.