Terring ton Cricket Club AGM

Terrington St Clement Cricket Club are holding their AGM at 7.30pm on Friday, February 23, at the new pavilion.

The club will be playing in the Cambs League Junior One North on Saturdays and Peter Parfitt Division Two of the Mid Norfolk Sunday League on Sundays.

Indoor cricket nets are being held at the Peele School, Long Sutton, from 2pm on the following six Sundays – February 18 and 25, March 18 and 25 and April 8 and 15.

All new players are welcome, or why not join them at the meeting or at practice?

Anyone requiring further information should contact Graham Moore on 01553 829229.