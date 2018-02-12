Three wins for Fakenham bowlers

Three out of the four Gallow Bowls teams were in action at the weekend and they were all victorious.

The Ladies A team played at home against Wymondham Dell A and secured a 7-1 win to keep their hopes of a top-two league finish alive.

Rink scores: C. Lincoln, M. Bowyer, P. Whitehead 16-8; P. Frary, E. O’Hanlon, L. Hannant 15-8; A. Leverett, J. Wright, C. Bell 8-22; D. Buck, I. Lambert, S. King 16-13.

Meanwhile, the B team were at Lynnsport and they scored a valuable seven points, too.

Scores: M. Lewis, E. Ledgerwood. K. Shepherd 7-14; C. Playford, R. Goold, S. Tucker 15-7; J. Caldwell, R. Sparke, R. Thody 14-7; J. Simmons-Brack, M. Frost, G. Horne 16-9.

Although it looks very likely that Hunstanton will win the league this result puts Gallow in clear contention for the runners-up spot.

The men’s A team visited old rivals County Arts and although they were without a number of key players they came away with an impressive result.

A very tight match going down to the wire and finishing on a tied 82 shots but Gallow won on two rinks and drew on one to give them a 4-3 overall victory.

This would please captain Sam King who was unavailable as he was playing in the Champion of Champions event at Hayling Island. King had knocked out Wayne Wilgress (of Potters fame) on the way to the finals but sadly lost in the first round.

The men’s event was won by ex-local lad Jamie Chestney and the ladies by Kathryn Rednall.

A friendly game between Gallow and Hempton took place on Sunday.

Some competitive games resulted in a win for Gallow although Val Ironman, Iris Sheppard, Irene Lambert and Alan Pearson secured a good rink win for Hempton.

Gallow is holding sessions for new members and beginners on Sundays (10 til 12) and Wednesdays (11.30am to 1.30pm) throughout February.

No equipment necessary but flat shoes an advantage. Just turn up if you would like to try the sport.