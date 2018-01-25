Top darting stars on their way to Hunstanton

The Darts Classic Weekend at Searles will take place this year between February 2 and 4.

The glittering event will feature several of the most famous darts players of the last 20 years.

These will include Bobby George, Wayne Mardle, Peter Manley, Steve Brown, along with Sky Walk-on girls, Charlotte Wood and Daniella Allfree, and top comedian Ricky Grover and an MC.

The roster of legendary players are all set to relive the glory days in the special tournament, bringing you live darts in Norfolk with a twist.

For more information on the event, please visit: www.searles.co.uk