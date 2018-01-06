Trevor and Graham remain unbeaten at King’s Lynn festive event

Ten pairs did battle at the Lynn and District Table Tennis Christmas Doubles event at Alive Lynnsport.

Organised by Chuck Hewitt, partnerships saw players put into order of merit with the top player being partnered by a lesser-ranked player.

This made each partnership of an equal standard and two groups of five teams were decided, with the top two from each group going through to the semi-finals and then the winners on to the final.

The first group saw some very close games with all five pairings putting in decent performances throughout the night.

Only the partnership of Mike Cooper and Lewis Watson remained unbeaten in their four matches, although they were pushed to a couple of five-enders on the way to winning the group.

Andy Castleton and Ray Drew came home in second place, winning three of their four matches.

The partnerships of Jack Mason/Colney Vertigan, Lewis Baldock/Ben Peacock and John Blyth and Freddie Lo made up the rest of the group.

Group two was a lot tighter than the first one with plenty of five-enders taking place.

The final positions could have been somewhat different but only for a bit of luck.

Trevor Mason and Graham Rogerson eventually won the group without losing a game.

The position for second place was tied between the partnerships of Graham Keeley/Jake Hughes and Danny Vertigan/Ming Lo as both recorded two wins and as many losses.

The decision of who would make it through to the last four rested on who won when they met in the group games.

This saw Keeley/Hughes proceed to the semi-finals in second place.

Bringing up the rear in Group Two were the partnerships of Peter Pegg/Mik Pitt and Karen Hubble/Max Smith.

The first semi-final saw Group One runners-up Castleton/Drew meet Group Two winners Rogerson/Mason.

In a closely-fought contest, it was the Group Two winners that came out on top 12-10, 11-4, 9-11, 11-9 to see Mason reach his second final in as many years.

The other last four encounter pitted Cooper/Watson against the pairing of Keeley/Hughes.

In another match that went to four ends it was the Group One winners who booked their place in the final with a 10-12, 11-8, 11-6, 11-7 success.

Something had to give in the final with both partnerships having won their respective groups without dropping a match all night.

It also saw last year’s winners Trevor Mason and Mike Cooper in the final again, but this time with different partners.

Rogerson/Mason edged the first 12-10 before pipping the Cooper/Watson partnership 14-12 in the second end.

The Cooper/Watson pairing didn’t seem to get going in the third end and eventually lost 11-6 as Rogerson and Mason claimed the title.

Congratulations to all those who took part and a big thank you to Chuck and Gary Hewitt for organising the event.

Thanks also go to Graham Rogerson for organising the pairings and to Erica Hewitt and Caroline Vertigan for providing snacks and cakes on the night.