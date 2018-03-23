Triple bill of stock car action returns to King’s Lynn

Stock car racing takes centre stage at Lynn tomorrow (5.30pm) when a big night of open-wheeled racing takes place at the Adrian Flux Arena.

Heading the line-up is the formula known in racing circles as the “big league” – the firebreathing 650bhp monsters known as BriSCA F1 stock cars.

The BriSCA F2 stock cars will also be in action while, completing the entertainment during a busy evening, are the Heritage F2 stock cars

A big turnout of F1 stock cars is expected with the meeting being a wild card World qualifier.

West Norfolk fans will be hoping Norfolk’s Matt Newson hits top form.

But he will face a lot of competition with former World Champions Frankie Wainman Jnr (Keighley) and Lee Fairhurst (Bolton) amongst a star-studded entry.

The F2 stock cars have seen an explosion in local competitors for 2018.

Former two-litre stock car and banger driver Rob Aldridge followed his brother Scott into the formula last year and they will be looking to begin a successful 2018 campaign.

They will be joined by some more new Lynn drivers into F2 stock cars in the shape of Richard Brown and Daniel Allen.

Downham driver Jason Cooper, who is more famed for his exploits in the Superstox where he is a multi-champion, continues to have a shale F2 stock car for fun.

He will be looking forward to trying to tame the shale tomorrow before the Heritage F2 stock cars complete an exciting triple bill of stock car action.

Pictured in action on the right is Lynn F2 pilot Scott Aldridge, who will be looking to build on a promising 2017 campaign when he makes his 2018 debut at the Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow night.