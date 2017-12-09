Under-13 King’s Lynn team make tournament final

King’s Lynn Roller Hockey Club entered its U13A team into a U13’s charity tournament event at Ross Peers Sports Centre, Soham, to raise money for a defibrillator.

Lynn lost their first game in group A against Cottenham, 4-2, after Cottenham took a 2-0 lead going into half time.

Scorers: Ria Griffin, Alfie Poppy.

Lynn, needing to win to make the semis, started positively and scored twice. Soham made it 2-2 but Lynn dug deep to score. With only five seconds left Soham scored so the game went into golden goal, but captain Ria Griffin scored with two seconds left.

Scorers: Griffin (2), Poppy (2).

In the semis Lynn took on Letchworth, winners of group B. Lynn were 2-0 and 3-1 up but it was 3-3 at half time. Lynn in the second half were determined to make the final and played well as a team, Imogen Senter making some great saves with the final scores 6-3.

Scorers: Griffin (1), Poppy (4) and Billy Davey (1).

Lynn took on Cottenham in the final with only 10 minutes to rest after the semi-final.

A tired Lynn took the lead playing well. With only two minutes of the first half left Cottenham netted. In the second half a determined Senter kept Lynn in the game with some super saves but the fresher Cottenham scored twice more.

In the final minute Griffin, who never gave up, netted.

Scorers: Griffin (1), Davey (1).

Thanks to Sharp Laser for generous sponsorship of the team’s kit.