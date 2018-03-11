Valentines victory for Kirsten at Middleton

Middleton Hall Golf Club’s ladies captain (right) presented Kirsten Kerry (left) with the Valentine’s Cup for the best running Stableford score in February.

Lorraine Gore came second on countback.

Kerry also won Division Two for the January and February Stableford competitions.

Division One was won by Lorna Turnbull for both months.

Other results

Middleton Golf Club

Seniors Section

March Monthly Medal

Division One: 1 Graham Highfield 88-20=68, Tony Banyard 86-17=69 ocb, 3 Steve Marsh 84-15=69.

Division Two: 1 John Smith 102-31=71, 2 John Burton 95-22=73 ocb, 3 Bob Gamble 96-23=73.

Winter Eclectic: 1 Dave Heighton net 54.00, 2 Malcolm Doughty net 55.50, 3 Steve Marsh net 55.75.