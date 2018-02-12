Wasps have sting in the tail to stay top

Wasps remain top of the Premier League Barrett Doubles table tennis competition after a 7-2 win against Wasps II, writes Danny Vertigan

Mike Crowson and Steve Mason went unbeaten with Crowson/Goodale and Goodale/Mason only dropping games to the partnership of Igors Scekalevs and Paul Reed.

Ziggy’s continue to chase second spot but were made to work hard for their 5-4 win against Wisbech Hawks,

The Hawks pairing of Craig Pack and Steve Ely impressively went unbeaten and Graham Sheppard and Ely won their other game.

For the visitors, John Blyth, Chad Bassett and Chuck Hewitt scored their five points between them.

Heacham are third after an emphatic 9-0 win against fifth-placed St James.

The home team of James Patterson, David Woolley and Leigh Mac Donald were too strong for their opponents.

Exiles are fourth after an 8-1 win at home to Ambit Projects.

The home trio of Jim Defty, Steve Barrett and Alan Nicholls did the damage in this match.

Ambits’ consolation came from a Rob Rix/Graham Rogerson win over Defty/Nicholls.

In Division One, leaders Runcton Holme took on Paul’s Driving School and won by the single point.

The home partnership of John Mingay and Graham Warren went unbeaten and Mingay also paired up with Dave Wearing for two wins to take the match 5-4.

For the visitors, Jack and Trevor Mason won a brace of wins with both Masons pairing up with Ash Starling for a win each as well.

Walton Club are second following a convincing 9-0 win over Runcton Holme B.

Walton’s James Yu, Sam Kiddle and Steve Kent were too strong for the visitors.

Green Fingers won 6-3 against Hot Shots.

Graham Keeley and Mike Cooper won all their games together, Keeley/Ray Drew won two and Cooper/Drew gained one as well. For the visitors Dave Nicholas/Keith Richardson scored a brace and Richardson partnered youngster Alex Bragg for their other point.

West Lynn lost 7-2 against Heacham who had Benji Richardson, Finley Hewson and Mick Ruffles in fine form.

West Lynn’s points came from Lewis Watson/Andy Castleton who scored a brace of wins.

Spin Doctors hosted Runcton Holme B in a rearranged league game. The home team cruised to a 9-1 win.

Roger Chilvers and Pete McDonagh were unbeaten all night including the doubles.

Runcton’s consolation came from Carol Parker who had a good win over John Wiggs.

n With all teams playing two matches in the latest round of games in the Heacham League, there were some shock results.

League leaders BT Victory were unbeaten so far in all the previous sessions and their duo of Mary-Ann Woodhouse and David Howell continue the good run in their first match against the Super Sub team of Charley Hammond and Eileen Needham, winning 13-2.

But in their second match they came up with an in-form Adrian’s Allstars team of Mike Nobes and standing in for Adrian Evans, Mike Cooper.

Allstars, who had beaten Ringstead Raiders 15-0 in their first game of the evening, came away with an 8-7 win.

Raiders bounced back in their second match when they beat Spivs Specials 9-6.

Another team who had a good night were Sedgeford Stars who had Dan Witley and Paul Richardson in good form.

In their first match they beat Spivs Specials 9-6 and in their second match it was the derby when they beat Sedgeford Savages team of John Marrow and Kerry Smith 10-5.

Hunnys Heroes are still playing brothers Tom and Alfie Yarrow and it is paying off as both have improved over the season.

Although they lost both their matches they scored six points against Sedgeford Savages and another six points against the Super Subs to move them off bottom spot.