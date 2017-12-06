Wasps put sting into Pegg Scaffolding and up to King’s Lynn league third

IBA King’s Lynn Table Tennis League

In week 4 of the Barrett Doubles league, the Premier Division kicked off in style as a strong Wasps team visited Pegg Scaffolding.

Wasps put the ‘sting’ into this match from the off and the team of Tomasz Simka, Mike Crowson and Steve Mason went away 9-0 winners.

This sees the Wasps team move up to third and still unbeaten.

Ziggys are heading the table and they also had a good 9-0 win away to Wisbech-based bottom team Wasps II, the team of Gary Hewitt, John Blyth and Chad Bassett proving too strong.

The match of the week was no doubt between Exiles and Heacham. In a hard fought match only one point separated the teams with Heacham going home 5-4 winners,

James Patterson was the man in form and teamed up with David Woolley to take three wins and also teamed up with Vaughan Parker for two.

In reply Exiles had Steve Barrett and Jim Defty gaining two wins, whilst Barrett and Defty both teamed up with Lee Osler for two more wins.

Ambits entertained Wisbech Wizards and were on the wrong end of a 6-3 result.

The home team of Jack Mason (playing up from Div 1), Rob Rix and Lewis Baldock all paired up with each other for one win per partnership. For the Wizards Alan Ashberry and Peter Munch scored a maximum, Ashberry also partnered Grant Brightey for a brace and Munch/Brightey won one together.

At the time of going to press there was no result from Avengers v Wisbech Hawks.

Only three matches took place in Division One due to Heacham ‘A’ not being able to field a team.

Runcton Holme were the big weekly winners as Nick Osborne, Mel Jupp and Steve Bailey put West Lynn Sports & Social Club to the sword with a 9-0 win.

Walton Club also had a big win, at Hotshots 8-1. Sam Kiddle, Karen Hubble and Steve Kent did the damage with Hotshots’ reply coming from a Keith Richardson/Dave Nicholas win over Kiddle/Kent.

Runcton Holme ‘B’ entertained Spin Doctors and suffered a 7-2 defeat, David Lane partnered both Carol Parker and David Hanniford for a win with each, Roger Chilvers and Darryl Johnson went the night unbeaten, with Chilvers/Malcolm Powell winning two.

Powell also partnered Johnson for a couple of wins too.