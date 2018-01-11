Watlington teams to the fore at home tournament

Budding badminton stars across West Norfolk served up a feast of action when they took part at an inaugural competition hosted by Watlington Junior Badminton.

It was the first time a tournament like this has been run in the borough.

There were seven teams of six players, aged between 8 and 14-years-old, with a staggering 252 games played over a seven-hour period.

Local coaches Janis Baker and Watlington player Emma Littler were the tournament organisers.

The children played a round-robin format with each team playing in one group against all the other teams.

Every player played two games of singles in each match and the total points won by the team were added up to decide placings.

Despite team members Jack Leverett and Noah Wells not dropping a game, YMCA Junior Badminton Club finished in fifth place overall.

The team from Docking, totally made up of all primary school children, battled hard for fourth spot with Charlie Newell, Logan Thorpe and Connor Edge playing in their first-ever competitive tournament, scoring 763 points.

In third place with 767 points were the West Lynn team, consisting of two sets of siblings; Archie and George Mitchell, Millie and Abbie Bowyer along with Cody Woodcock and Fletcher Wrenn, who all received a bronze medal.

Top spot was between Watlington Girls and Watlington Boys.

Despite there only being 16 points between them in their match, it was the girls’ team who triumphed overall.

Katie Hitchin, Alice Armstrong, Lucy White, Ellie Barnes, Shania Dick and Abbey Harvey won the competition with 847 points and each received gold medals.

The Watlington boys team, comprising George Williams, Billy Brand, Sam Castley, Oliver Leggett, Charlie Merrit and Ewan Murfitt, finished with 814 points and took home silver medals.

Watlington Junior Badminton Club play on a Wednesday night in the village hall.

Unfortunately the high school class is currently full, but there are still spaces remaining in the primary school class, 5-6pm.

The first session for youngsters is free.

For more information, please visit: www.janisbaker.co.uk