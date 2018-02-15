Watlington top netball standings

Watlington are the current leaders of the Downham cluster Hi5 netball tournament.

Following a series of round-robin matches Watlington currently sit at the top of the table with seven points, while Hillcrest are second with five points, ahead of both Shouldham and Denver.

The event took place at Alive Downham Leisure Centre and sports leaders from Downham Academy umpired the games.

The next mini tournament will take place at the end of the spring term.

This will be held outdoors when the overall cluster winners will be decided.