Welham hits highest break for West Norfolk team

The West Norfolk Billiards League team of Mick Cooper, Dean Bavister, Calvin Daws and Phillip Welham won the Collin Extall Memorial event which was kindly hosted by the Morley Club, Sheringham, from Norwich Billiards League who were runners-up.

The event, which is now in its 13th year, is played in memory of the late Collin Extall, who was 12-times Norfolk billiards champion, and is open to all billiards leagues in the county.

It was a high-quality affair with three century breaks recorded.

Phillip Welham’s 152 was the day’s highest, while Mick Cooper, who has shown great improvement of late, recorded another competitive century break of 113.