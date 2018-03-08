West Acre’s Welham beaten in final

West Acre’s Phillip Welham narrowly failed to add another national billiards title to his portfolio, when losing by 18 points to reigning champion Dave White (Cornwall) in the final of this year’s English Grandmasters Championship.

Welham, a twice former English National champion and the current UK Seniors champion, hoped to progress further than his previous two semi-final defeats.

The finals were held at the Attack Snooker Centre, in Nuneaton, following regional qualifiers across England.

Welham gained victories over Gary Norman (Cambs) 300 (73)-189, Mick Cooper (Lincs) 302 (131)-168 and Chris Mitchell (Cornwall) 350 (88, 55)-147 before defeating Berkshire’s Jamie Wayman 32 0(76, 65)-200 (69) in the last eight.

To book his place in the final, Welham saw off Cheshire’s Chris Achilles 340 (106, 56)-167 in the semi-finals.

The final proved a high quality match, with defending champion White recording an early break of 101.

Welham hit breaks of 54 and 58 to take a 68-point lead with seven minutes of the 60-minute final left. However the reigning champion replied with a late break of 88 to clinch the Championship again.