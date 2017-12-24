West Norfolk anglers are frozen out, but reflect on an excellent 2017

Anglers across West Norfolk have been frozen out in the last few weeks as the cold snap continues across the region.

Ice has formed on nearly all the waters and the Middle Level has ice nearly all the way across.

Anglers have again stayed in the comfort of their warm homes, but 2017 has proved to be a very successful year.

Back in late February, a massive shoal of bream turned up in the Relief Channel, where 200lb catches were recorded.

The Middle Level also produced cracking nets of skimmers, bream and roach through to mid-October and carp to more than 20lb were reported regularly.

Tench to 10lb 3oz also put in an appearance.

Record fish were reported from Shepherd’s Lake, Queen’s Lake, and Bear Lake on the Shepherd’s Port complex.

Bear Lake produced carp to 23 lb 4oz on the method feeder.

Shepherd’s Lake saw carp to 22lb 11oz while Queen’s Lake witnessed bream to 9lb 7oz and some monster nets up to 200lbs with pole anglers reaping the rewards.

Carp to 20lb were recorded on Springside with boilies, meat, corn and pellet being the more rewarding baits, along with roach and rudd catches to 30lb.

Bream has been the more dominant species at Tottenhill where carp to 21lb and bream to 5lb 4oz found their way on the scales.

All in all 2017 has been very good for many anglers with personal bests being gained throughout the season.

The KLAA wishes all of its members a merry Christmas and a prosperous New Year.

Mark Nielsen has recently enjoyed some excellent sport while fishing at Narborough Fisheries.

On a recent visit, his first trout, which fell to a yellow dancer, scaled 11lb 15oz, before he landed a second fish weighing 12lb 7oz to a small bloodworm buzzer.

He also ended up landing 15 hard-fighting rainbows during another session, including one at 11lb 2oz.