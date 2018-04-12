West Norfolk are beaten by basement boys Newmarket

London 3 Eastern Counties

Newmarket 34

West Norfolk 29

West Norfolk failed to recover from a complacent start as they suffered defeat at Newmarket on Saturday.

Young West Norfolk winger Jack Wicks, making the step up from the Colts, scored his first try for the seniors and Olly Denton added the extras.

Alex Singleton and Henry Rust added further tries for West, with Denton converting both, but two tries in the early minutes of the second half saw Newmarket go 29-21 in front.

A well-taken Denton penalty and a second score for Singleton levelled matters before the hosts spotted a gap in the West Norfolk defence to score with virtually the last play of the game.