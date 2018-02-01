West Norfolk athletes hit heights at indoor meeting

There were a string of high-level performances and personal bests as West Norfolk Athletics Club hosted the Keith Ward Memorial Indoor Athletics meeting.

The event was held jointly alongside the Norfolk Indoor County Championships.

No Caption ABCDE

West Norfolk representatives scooped their fair share of medals throughout the day.

The shot put competitions produced some good West Norfolk results with under-17 woman Lucy Koenigsberger winning gold with a solid 10.59m throw.

Under-20 man Harry Knight claimed gold with a throw of 11.56m, while under-17 Alfie Williams came close to breaking his club record when throwing 11.20m in the shot put event.

Williams, who is in his first year in this age group, went on to take his second gold in the 60m hurdles race in 10.30sec with a new personal best.

No Caption ABCDE

Emma Dewdney, on her way back from injury, won silver in the under-20 women’s shot with 5.95m and under-13 boy Charlie Tunmore repeated the feat with a 5.37m throw.

On the track, under-15 boy Joseph Williams was second in his heat and went one better in the 60m final, where he claimed gold on the line in a time of 8.0sec (PB).

He also won the gold in the triple jump, jumping 10.05m and gave a good performance in the long jump, jumping 4.66m for second.

Under-17 athlete Louis Dougal ran a PB of 8.2 seconds in a strong field in the 60m final.

No Caption ABCDE

He also earned econd place in the long jump, jumping 4.88m.

Team-mate Charlie Rosendale was sixth in the under-17 men’s 60m race in 8.40sec (PB).

Ben Richards claimed PBs in all of his three events.

Richards jumped 4.55m in the long jump for third, clocked 10.40sec in the 60m hurdles race for second and ran 8.70sec in the 60m race where he was fifth in his heat.

Callum Mauremootoo achieved PBs in the 60m race (9.60sec) for third in his heat and jumped 3.45m in the long jump.

Three West Norfolk athletes and a guide runner took part in the 60m (IPC) flat race.

These were senior man Cameron Ross (T20), Wesley Houghton (T11) and his running guide Aaron Raine and under-17 (T20) woman Lily Edwards.

Ross equalled his best in the 60m, running 8.5sec before leaping 4.14m in the senior men’s long jump for third.

Houghton and his guide Aaron Raine ran 8.40sec in the 60m and Lily Edwards recorded 11.71sec before achieving a PB in the under-17 women’s shot, throwing 4.14m.

Under-17 woman Sophie Coleman was third in the final of the 60m hurdles race after finishing third in her heat in 10.30sec (PB).

Coleman was fourth in the 60m race in a PB of 8.80sec and was sixth in the final.

She was also fourth in the long jump, jumping 4.15m.

Team-mate Rachel Chapman was fifth in her 60m flat heat in 8.90sec (PB) and was unlucky in the hurdles equivalent.

Senior woman Lucy Edwards jumped 4.40m to take silver in the long jump.

In the senior men’s 60m, Matthew Bailey fought hard to take gold in 7.50sec and followed it up with silver in a frantic 60m hurdles (8.70sec) where he was pipped on the line.

Veteran athlete Robert Vincent (M50) was the best placed athlete for West Norfolk AC in third but still took county gold with a time of 8.8sec.

Lee Tunmore (M40) was fifth in 9.0sec and Ian Reeve (M65) sixth in 9.40sec.

Tunmore also took part in the senior men’s shot, throwing 7.56m; high jump, jumping 1.35m; and 60m hurdles, running in at 15.10sec.

Reeve was equally as active in the senior men’s events, jumping 2.30m in the pole vault for second, jumping 4.15m in the long jump for second and jumping 8.15m in the triple jump for the same result.

Neil Watson (M40) jumped 1.40m in the senior men’s high jump to finish ahead of veteran colleague Tunmore for silver and the West Norfolk bragging rights.

Allan Williams (M40) claimed bronze in the senior men’s shot with a throw of 8.76m.

Nathan Protheroe was in fine form in the men’s under-20 60m hurdles race with gold in 9.0 sec.

In the 60m race he was fourth in a strong field in 7.50sec (PB).

David Vincent also achieved a PB in the same 60m race for fifth in a time of 7.90sec.

Micheala Raine was second in the under-20 women’s 60m race in 8.50sec and Hannah Greenhalgh was fourth in 8.6sec.

The race was won by former West Norfolk AC member Hannah Brown, now with City of Norwich AC, in 8.2sec (PB).

Other notable performances from athletes with West Norfolk connections came from senior woman Tayla Benson, now of Thames Valley Harriers, who ran 9.60sec in her 60m hurdles race and Lewis Ely, now of Blackheath and Bromley AC, who jumped 1.85m in senior men’s high jump.

Under-11 athlete Alfie Bone was second in the long jump with 2.73m and Daisy Chown was second in the 60m (10.90sec) and Betty Schwarz third (11.70sec).

Schwarz also took third in the long jump, jumping 1.44m.

For the under-13 girls, Holly Lawrence jumped 3.53m in the long jump and ran a respectable 60m time of 9.90sec for third in her heat.

Millie Eveson was fourth in her 60m heat in 10.60sec, while Martha Broad jumped 1.05m in the high jump and 2.94m in the long jump.

Under-13 boy Samuel Nash was sixth in the 60m final in 9.6sec after finishing second in his heat in 9.50sec.

In the long jump, Nash finished just ahead of his West Norfolk colleagues in sixth with 3.46m.

George Davies threw 5.02m in the shot for fourth, jumped 2.82m in the long jump and ran 10.10sec in his 60m heat.

Thomas O’Neill threw 4.24m in the shot and jumped 3.46m in the long jump.

Under-15 girl Abbie Watson won gold in the high jump with 1.35m and Amber Scott did the same in a tough 60m with 8.60sec (PB).

In the shot, Scott threw 7.34m (PB) and was third in the long jump with 4.38m.

Ruby Schwarz also made the 60m final after finishing third in her heat and her best time was 8. 8sec.

Schwarz also competed in the long jump (3.52m), while Elizabeth Wood was fifth in the 60m hurdles in 11.30sec.

Wood was third in the high jump (1.30m) and fifth in the long jump (3.97m).

Emilia Bastion jumped 1.30m for fourth in the high jump and threw 5.41m in the shot and recorded 9.41sec in her 60m heat.

Poppy Tunmore was sixth in the high jump with 1.20m, threw 5.22m in the shot and ran 9.50sec in the 60m.

Lily Teasedale was fourth in her 60m hurdles heat (13.90sec), fifth in her 60m heat (9.90sec) and jumped 2.71 in the long jump.

Eloise Short recorded 13.90sec in her heat of the 60m hurdles, jumped 2.72m in the long jump and ran 10.10sec in her 60m hurdle heat.

Thanks to event organiser Paul Bailey, the army of volunteers, the staff at Lynnsport and West Norfolk mayor Carol Bower. The club also thanks sponsors BuildBase and Belton Duffey.