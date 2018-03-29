West Norfolk athletes honoured at county awards

Three athletes, a coach, an official and a a fellow competitor who trains at the club were among the deserving winners at Athletics Norfolk’s awards night on Friday evening.

Alfie Williams was awarded two trophies as testament to his fabulous season.

The first was for under-15 boys’ field athlete of the year after finishing the season ranked number seven in the UK in the shot put.

He qualified to compete at England Schools Championships, set new club and county records and had podium finishes in three national events.

Williams also scooped under-15 male Sportshall athlete of the year after dominating league and county events.

James Greenhalgh collected the Under 20s best track athlete accolade after beating a long-standing 400 m hurdles club record.

Greenhalgh was ranked UK 24th in 2017 and was the Eastern Counties and Norfolk County Champion.

Lucy Koenigsberger was named under-17s women’s field athlete for the hammer.

Koenigsberger was ranked UK 18th for the discipline in 2017. She was Anglian Schools and County Schools Champion and went to the England schools championships, where she finished ninth.

Coach Paul Edwards was honoured with a development coaching award for his effort and dedication as a volunteer coaching and developing disability athletics.

There was also recognition for David Hardingham as best track official of the year after volunteering his services at every track meeting of the season as a timekeeper.

Hannah Brown, a City of Norfolk athlete who has trained at Lynnsport and has been coached for years by West Norfolk club chairman Christopher Ely, picked up Best Female Under 20s Track Athlete of the Year for the 400 metres.