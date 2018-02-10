West Norfolk Colts bounce back to beat Eastern County champions

The return of several key players paid dividends as West Norfolk Colts bounced back to form against reigning Eastern County champions Woodbridge at the weekend.

Looking dapper in their new Trundley Design-sponsored shirts, West Norfolk recorded a 12-5 victory over their illustrious visitors.

West welcomed back Jack Trundley and Henry Lankfer and got stuck in right from the start, working their way into the opposition’s 22 with patient forward play.

After a good length of time with possession, the pressure finally showed as inside centre Henry Hoyles offloaded on the half-way line for Trundley to beat three defending players before scoring under the posts.

Trundley converted before Woodbridge began to exert more pressure in defence, pressing hard on a West side trying to stretch the ball as often as they could.

The stretched defence finally left a gap for Jack Wicks to dart through and score and extend West Norfolk’s advantage to 12-0.

Woodbridge, a much older side than West, were never going to roll over.

A well-executed series of drives, which was moved into their back line for a try, made the score 12-5 at half-time.

The visitors came out firing in the second half, helped by some indiscipline from the hosts.

Woodbridge enjoyed a significant amount of possession and territory, but a superb maroon and grey wall stopped anything else coming through.

All of a sudden defence became attack and West moved the ball forward through their backs but could not get over the line for another score.

As the game approached the dying stages, the final five minutes were frantic.

Woodbridge thought they had scored with a pick-and-go in the corner but it was adjudged as a double movement and West were awarded a penalty.

West failed to clear their lines and their opponents came back again.

However the home team remained resolute in defence until the end to inflict Woodbridge’s first loss of the season with a great team performance.