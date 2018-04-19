West Norfolk display great promise for the future

West Norfolk Rugby Club’s line-up had a more youthful look to it for their final London 3 Eastern Counties encounter of the season.

Although it ended in a 43-12 defeat at Thetford, West were keen to give a number of young colts some experience of playing senior rugby.

The game marked the end of Paul Bridges’ captaincy at the club after two very hard campaigns of rebuilding.

Speaking after the game, Bridges said: “We knew this week would be tough with a number of changes and Thetford riding high in the league.

“However, it was great for the club to see some of the colts making their first team debuts after having their own successful season.

“We adapted our game plan to make the game as fast paced and enjoyable as possible which worked in parts, however at times our final pass or tackle let us down.

“Despite the result today, I can honestly say I’m proud of what the lads have achieved after a tough two-year transition of the senior section in the club.

“After losing numerous players at the start of last season we recruited heavily and have built some continuity going forward for next year.

“I look forward to playing next year with a little less responsibility.

“Most of all I’m looking forward to continue playing with such a great bunch of lads, as part of our fantastic rugby club.”

The game started at a very fast pace with both sides looking to move the ball through their hands and open gaps in defences.

West were dangerous in the pack and gained some good yards before moving the ball wide for the pacey young colts.

The only aspect that let them down was the final pass.

Youngster Jack Wicks scored his second try in as many weeks as West went into the interval trailing 12-5.

The hosts added a further three tries in the opening 15 minutes of the second period before West, who continued to play with passion, lost Luke Covell and Edney Costa to injury.

Although Thetford extended their advantage, it was apt that Bridges would get his name on the scoresheet.

Bridges surged and powered his way through three tackles to register a memorable try under the posts and Ollie Denton added the extras.

With some very exciting youngsters coming through and the captaincy moving over to the experienced Adam Fox next season, the future is looking bright.