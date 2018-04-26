West Norfolk driver Ollie pays a visit to the podium

Ollie Ridout claimed his first British Championship club cup trophy of the season in the second round of the Superkart Championships.

Held at the picturesque venue of Cadwell Park, Ridout claimed a third and a couple of fourth places in class which helped him to third spot overall and onto the bottom step of the podium.

After enduring mechanical failure in his previous two outings, Ridout was desperate to record some solid finishes to finally kick-start his campaign.

But he suffered another blow when a slipped clutch cut short his practice session.

A fuel pump failure in qualifying left him on the back row of the grid for the first of three races.

Following a big crash, the first race had to be restarted.

But the West Norfolk driver used this to his advantage by gaining several places to finish 13th overall and third in class

A number of changes failed to work the oracle for him in Sunday’s second race, where he was 15th overall but fourth in class.

Ridout was involved in a four-way battle for fourth in class in his final outing where three karts crossed the finishing line within six-tenths of a second.