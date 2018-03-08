West Norfolk father and son team have hopes of success

The father and son racing team of Russell and Callum Gill will carry Lynn’s best hope of success when the new banger season starts at the Adrian Flux Arena tomorrow.

Almost 170 drivers are booked in for across across a number of disciplines and the 1500cc bangers will contest their rescheduled 2017 National Championship.

This form of the sport sees the Gills at their very best.

Russell’s best hopes of making a name in the world of banger racing come in this format, while Callum has grown in stature massively over the past 12 months.

Callum’s incredible season was capped with a runner-up finish in the Trackstar National Points which features more than 500 drivers.

Big things are expected of Callum in the national bangers and he will start Saturday as one of the red-hot favourites for success.

Also qualifying is Lynn’s Tim Rees and following a spate of success in the Street Stox at Swaffham, he will be looking to transfer that form into the 1500cc event.

Swaffham’s Terry Garrod, a three-times 1500cc national champion, will not be making it four as he is missing from the grid.

But it will be left to his brother Ashley who will be looking to add this title to the micro banger UK title he won in 2015.

Downham’s Shaun Clarke always impresses in this formula.

He came close to winning the title in 2015 when he finished third and he has got to be a good bet for Saturday’s race.

The evergreen Steve Pope and Paul Lovick will represent Fakenham in the championship whilst Walsingham’s Troy Cobbett will also be in action.

Looking to join the qualifiers in the championship through the last chance will be Lynn husband and wife duo of Holly and Chris Nash.

Holly is one of the track photographers at Lynn and will be the other side of the lens this Saturday.

Ricky Twell is an experienced campaigner who will be looking to make it through the last chance and also looking to make the big race will be Chris Loveridge.

Ashley Garrod will be keeping his mechanics busy with him lining up in the 2L bangers

He will be joined in the format by brother Charlie whilst Downham’s Clarke will also compete in both formulas.

The Predators will be out in force in the 2L bangers where Kieran Bowman and brother Bradley (Walpole) will lead the charge.

Kieran has kept the team going and the two Icebreakers saw the Predators back in the limelight with outstanding displays.

Bradley will be making his national banger debut and will be looking to cement the Predators’ reputation.

The likes of Micky Knight, Robert Betts and Chris “The Hurricane” Horton will be looking to make their mark and the latter delivered an outstanding display in both of the Icebreakers recently.

Completing the action are the junior bangers where Harry Cobb, Eron Denney and Robbie Dillon will all take to the track.