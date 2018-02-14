West Norfolk gymnasts do battle at key stage finals

West Norfolk’s rising gymnastics talent was on show at the School Sport Partnership Key Step finals last week.

Fifteen teams competed in the finals, which were hosted by Eagles Gymnastic Club.

All competitors completed floor moves and a vault which were judged by club coaches.

Scores were added up, leading to medal places for four schools.

The Key Steps 1 (Year 1/2) winners were South Wootton Infant, with West Lynn runners-up.

Both schools will progress to the Norfolk School Games finals after half-term.

The Key Steps 2 (Year 3/4) winners were Terrington St Clement and the runners-up were West Lynn.

Other schools competing were: Clenchwarton, Dersingham, Greyfriars, Highgate, South Wootton Junior, St Germans and Walpole Cross Keys.

See the facing page for the full team line-ups.

Thanks to the coaches and volunteers from Eagles for providing the venue and the expertise for the event.

