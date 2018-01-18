West Norfolk hurdlers reach respective finals

Two of Norfolk’s hurdle specialists competed in the South of England Athletic Association Under-20 and Senior Indoor Championships on Saturday.

Competing at the Lee Valley Athletic Centre were West Norfolk Athletic Club’s Matthew Bailey in the senior section while Nathan Protheroe competed in the under-20 category.

The duo negotiated heats against high class fields of athletes in their first indoor competition of the year.

Both athletes progressed through to the finals in each age group held about 30 minutes later, Protheroe setting a new personal best of 8.83s and Bailey recording 8.88s.

In the senior final, Bailey finished sixth and in the under-20 showpiece Protheroe was seventh in a time of 8.77s.

This was another PB and both his times were within the entry standard for the England Athletics under-20 Indoor Championships which are being held at English Institute of Sport in Sheffield in February.

Bailey, as one of more than 50 senior men sprinters, also ran a brave fourth place in his 60m sprint heats – his third outing on track in under an hour –- but failed to progress through to the semi-finals.

Both athletes are now concentrating on training for the Keith Ward Memorial Meeting and Norfolk

Indoor Championships, at Lynnsport, indoor athletic track on January 28.

The meeting will see a full day of track and field competitions for athletes aged 9 to 75 and, including for the first time, a sprint race for para classified athletes.

The hurdles races especially should be keenly fought with nearly 40 athletes across all age groups.

West Norfolk Athletics Club provides training for athletes aged from eight upwards and trains on a Thursday and Tuesday at Lynnsport.

Visit the club’s website at: www.westnorfolkac.co.uk