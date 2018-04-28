West Norfolk junior badminton players do battle at Lynnsport

West Norfolk Junior Badminton held its annual championships at Alive Lynnsport, with more than 300 games played over six age groups.

The event was sponsored by Top Spin Tennis who provided the shuttles and raffle prizes.

Mark Goodman from Top Spin Tennis presented the prizes to all the trophy winners.

The younger age group events took place first, with a record entry of nine in the under-8 boys singles, which was won by Isaac Johnson with Logan Thorpe runner-up, from third place Alfie Bilham after a countback.

The under-8 girls was won by Annie Wenn, with Emma Hutchinson runner-up.

One of the biggest entries of the day was in the under-10 boys singles which was won by Oscar Griffen defeating Fletcher Wenn in the final.

Carson Moore and Joshua Johnson reached the last four, but Albie Prosser just missed out on points countback.

The under-10 girls singles was won by Sophie Latter, with Ella Hudson runner-up.

Jessica Clary and Abbie Bowyer finished third and fourth with four wins apiece.

The under-12 girls singles attracted a large entry, and was won by Amy Howard, with Cadence Staff runner-up.

Millie Bowyer and Lily Rolfe were losing semi-finalists, although Paige Roper, Sophie Marsh and Katie Sharp narrowly missed out on countback. The closest matches came in the under-12 boys singles, which was won by Jack Leverett, defeating Cole Fowler in the final.

Frederic Lo and Freddie Hudson were the semi-finalists. But in Leverett’s group, three boys tied; Jacob Chalke, Archie Mitchell and Frederic, with the latter two only split by points conceded.

Oscar Griffen and Albie Prosser won the under-10 boys doubles, with Cody Woodcock and Carson Moore runners-up.

Sophie Latter and Ella Hudson won the under-10 girls doubles, with Jessica Clary and Abbie Bowyer runners-up.

Cole Fowler and Frederic Lo won the under-12 boys doubles, with Jack Leverett and Freddie Hudson runners-up.

Millie Bowyer and Sophie Marsh won the under-12 girls doubles, with Amy Howard and Paige Roper runners-up.

West Norfolk Junior Badminton is sponsored by Roythorne’s Garage of North Wootton.