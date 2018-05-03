West Norfolk karting ace Aaron tastes success in Cumbria

West Norfolk’s Aaron Alexander made the trip to the famous Rowrah circuit, in Cumbria, worthwhile in the opening round of the the Cadet 200cc Extreme championships at the weekend.

The teenage karter, who had never seen the circuit before Friday evening, claimed the first place trophy after winning all of his heats and the final.

The talented King Edward VII Academy pupil, 12,never looked back after qualifying in pole position to maintain his fine start to the new karting season.

A delighted Alexander said: “My dad got the kart set-up perfect and it’s not just my driving skills it’s a team effort which gives us the wins.

“I’d like to thank my sponsors TheModernizer & Best@Bars and everyone who is donating through JustGiving.”

Alexander’s ambitious racing team are hoping to complete four championships this year.

If anyone or any companies might be able help in the way of sponsorship or donations, they should visit the website at: www.aaracing.co.uk

The Lynn-based team will be racing at Shenington, in Oxfordshire, this weekend and more information is available on Aaron’s website.