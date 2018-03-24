West Norfolk karting ace makes single seater switch

West Norfolk karting ace Oliver Clarke has announced the switch into single seater car racing for the 2018 season.

Clarke, 15, who enjoyed another year of excellent race results in karting has joined the American F4 team Benik for the F4 United States Championship powered by Honda.

Nick Mitchell, manager for Team BENIK, said: “Fast, marketable and already a champion, Oliver will be an instant threat for race wins, podium results and the championship.

“He has had major success in the karting ranks in Europe and we look to help him continue those results in North American open wheel competition.

“With a few solid days of testing already under our belt and showing great speed, we have decided to forgo the series test and concentrate on our preparation for the 2018 season,”

Clarke, a graduate from the European karting ladder, has been racing since the young age of eight and earned podiums and race wins in 2017 in the OK MSA British Championship (third overall ) as well as finishing third in his first-ever senior European Championship.

Moving to the senior ranks at the start of 2017 in Europe and the UK, the youngster took advantage of the new CIK-FIA licensing rule and was able to compete against adult drivers and professionals in kart racing to further his advancement.

Just for good measure, he has been third in the World at Le Mans on the junior stage and British Champion at Cadet Level, all this and amassing multiple podiums whatever kart class and wherever he races.

On the move, Clarke said: “I am delighted to be moving from karting to F4 in the United States and joining BENIK.

“I am very happy to be working with such an experienced group of guys and can’t wait to get back out in the car and do some more testing.

“I am really looking forward to the final race of the USA season as our final round takes place in COTA, Austin, Texas as a support race to the F1 round there.”

Daniel Mitchell, engineer for Team BENIK, added: “I look forward to having the opportunity to work with Oliver.

“He has a great resume and his skills behind the wheel are second-to-none. He will be a great fit to our F4 program and an awesome additional to Team BENIK as a whole.”

Oliver, who attends Iceni Academy in Methwold, is looking for businesses that have an Anglo-American connection who would be interested in advertising on the F4 car and on his suit, etc.

The youngster and his racing can be followed at: Oliver Clarke Racing on Facebook, and @racing_oliver62 on Twitter.

Alternatively, he can be contacted by calling 01553 810851.