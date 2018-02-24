West Norfolk Ladies make it two wins in as many games against Scunthorpe

West Norfolk Ladies made it two wins from as many games with a stunning weekend performance.

The team recorded a 95-0 victory over Scunthorpe to maintain their excellent form on the pitch.

After arriving in Lincolnshire early, the team got stuck into their usual impressive training warm-ups.

With adrenaline running high in camp, it wasn’t long before captain Sarah Hodgeson crashed through to open the scoring with an impressive try.

A second was soon to follow from Tiffany Turner and a third from Zoe Sharpe.

Conversions from the two kickers throughout the game saw the points mount up, with Sharpe’s total for the afternoon being a magnificent 35 points.

There was no let up from West who pounded Scunthorpe time and time again and hard graft and excellent play saw West well on their way to victory.

Further tries came from Mary Hegarty, Katherine Sharpe, Amber Wadlow, Karolina Rimkute and Hodgeson.

Countless brave tackles from Hegarty, Hodgeson and Lisa Moxham kept their hosts at bay throughout the game.

A slight hiccup saw Rosie Lingham sent to the sin bin, but she was back on before the half-time whistle to cause Scunthorpe more problems.

A hugely-strong team display saw the ladies just fall short of the magical three-figure mark.

West Norfolk Ladies look forward to meeting old rivals Sleaford on Sunday at home in what will be the first of their league clashes.

Welcome and congratulations to Ellen Collison for a strong debut performance with the backs.

A heart-and-soul performance from Catherine Leach won her the forward-of-the-match accolade while Tiffany Turner’s return from injury resulted in the back-of-the-match award.

If you would like to be part of the action, the ladies train from 7pm on Wednesdays and the girls from 6pm at West Norfolk Rugby Club’s home base of Gatehouse Lane.