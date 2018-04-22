West Norfolk mini teams take on the cream of eastern rugby

Three mini teams from West Norfolk Rugby Club attended the Kingswood Festival, at Holt, over the weekend.

West Norfolk’s younger representatives took on the cream of the crop from clubs from across the South East of England.

Teams from the under-7s, 8s and 11s teams acquitted themselves admirably with commitment and work rates second to none.

The core values of rugby were on display for all to see at the event with teamwork, respect, enjoyment, discipline and sportsmanship a theme throughout.

The scoresheet reflected well for the West Norfolk mini’s with positive feedback and comments from opposition coaches and parents.

West Norfolk under-7s are approaching the end of the season as a cohesive unit and all bodes well for next season stepping up an age group.

There is only one minor issue to overcome, which is kit.

The team are seeking to secure some sponsorship for new match shirts for the 2018/19 season and any offers of sponsorship would be greatly appreciated.

Anyone interested should refer all enquiries to: Vicki Hopps at vjh1973@hotmail.com