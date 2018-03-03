West Norfolk pair perform well

West Norfolk Athletics Club were represented by two athletes at the UK Age Group National Championships.

Under-17 men’s shot putter Alfie Williams and under-20 men’s hurdler Nathan Protheroe were both in action.

As a first year in the under-17 men’s category, Williams was always going to find it a tough competition.

Although he has been on the ascension of late, achieving personal bests on a weekly basis, he was unable to match his recent good form to finish seventh with an 11.14m put.

In heat one of the under-20s men’s 60 metre hurdles, Protheroe ran a solid race after the distraction of a false start leading to a disqualification for the athlete in the lane next to his.

Protheroe finished the race in fourth place with a very respectable time of 9.15 secs.

West Norfolk girl Beth Barrett, of Dereham AC, came in sixth in her first race at this level with a time of 10.49 secs.

A West Norfolk Athletics Club spokesperson said: “It is always good to see local athletes gaining valuable experience against the best the country has to offer.

“I’m sure they will keep fighting to be back for more in the future. It truly was a special event to be a part of.”