West Norfolk players complete a billiards clean sweep

West Norfolk billiards players claimed all three titles at the National Junior Championships, held at the Maltings Q Club in Lynn.

Hannah Greeno (Narborough), 13, lifted the Girls Championship defeating Brittany Chambers 109-104 in a very close one-hour game.

Greeno has only just returned to the sport after almost a year out, and looked confident and focused during the day’s competition.

Callum Wilson-West (Great Massingham) reversed the result of last year’s final when beating the reigning champion Finley Brown 177-141.

Earlier, Wilson-West had recorded victories over Matthew Boughen 155-63, William Chambers 196-81 and Harry Grimmett 146-114 to reach the final.

Former under-16 English champion Nathan Boughen, of West Lynn, defeated fellow Norfolk player Harley Dyson (Aylsham) in the 150-139.

Boughen started the competition in fine form, recording the days highest break of 46 and two others in the 20s to beat fellow Maltings player Stuart Clarkson (Lynn) 220-123, who himself played very well recording to breaks between 20-30.

Boughen’s greater match experience enabled him to just take the final, and the prestigious title which has been won by such great players as former World Snooker Champions Denis Taylor and Steve Davis in its 100-year history.

The event was officiated and sponsored by English Amateur Billiards Association.