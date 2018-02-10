West Norfolk rowers show their potential

West Norfolk Rowing Club took eight rowers and their supporters to Peterborough for the Head of the Nene race event last weekend.

Their affiliated RAF Marham rowers were also out on the river in numbers, some joining crews of RAF rowers from further afield.

The first race division was run over 2,500m for doubles, pairs and single sculls, with 65 boats entered in various classes.

West Norfolk Rowing Club had two boats in this division, the first of these being the regular double crew of brothers-in-law Simon Prior and Robert John.

After making a good start, pulling away from the initial chasing pack, they couldn’t find their usual steady rhythm and then any hope of a good time was dashed when they were squeezed into the bank by an overtaking crew.

They escaped without damage to boat or crew, however, and put in a good solid finishing 500m.

Also competing in the first division was a double crewed by West Norfolk’s most experienced rower, Hamish Collin and Theo Bailey, a relative newcomer to the sport.

Entered into the Masters G category (average age 65-69yrs) they rowed a consistent race and were justly delighted with their performance.

The later divisions were for quads, fours and then eights. WNRC also raced a men’s Masters F coxless quad in Division Two, again over a 2,500m course.

The crew of Robert Ward, Alistair Mackie, Stuart Porter and Steve Venables had not raced together before, but put in a solid row and were pleased with how it went, finishing third in their class.

West Norfolk Rowing Club is offering Learn to Row courses in a few months’ time for people interested in trying a new sport.

For further information, please email: wnrc.club+join@gmail.com

The club, which welcomes new members, is based at Denver Sailing Club, by the Denver Sluice complex, near Downham and competes on the River Great Ouse on miles of beautiful waterways.