West Norfolk Rowing Club hopes to use head race as stepping stone

West Norfolk Rowing Club hopes to move on to bigger and better things after hosting a head race against the Isle of Ely and Peterborough Rowing Clubs.

Due to its success, West Norfolk club officials want to use it as a stepping stone to host an open (national) racing event next year.

Rowers aged from under-14 to over-80 took part in the two race divisions over 2km and 4km courses along the River Great Ouse between Denver Sluice and Ten Mile Bank.

This was the first time WNRC have hosted an event over the longer distance, and all went smoothly with volunteer course marshals and three safety launches along the length of the fine stretch of river, south of Denver Sluice.

There had been concern about the river levels, with the Environment Agency carrying out flood management measures by controlling the water level at Denver Sluice, but the club was kept closely-informed, and was grateful for sufficient water for launching on the day.

It was noticeable how many people are now out enjoying the river scenery, as well as rowers and boaters on the water, many cyclists, runners and walkers use the riverside road and bank.

The 2km race saw a variety of crews taking on the course, including a number of women’s and junior singles, doubles and quad crews from Ely and West Norfolk.

The fastest of the four competing women’s double crews was Vicky Alexander and Charlotte Jacobs from WNRC, who completed the course in 9mins 53secs.

They were closely followed closely by the home club’s WJ14 double of Abi-Lou Page and Evelyn Palmer in 10mins 12secs.

West Norfolk’s Lily Fonzo and Karen Wilson also completed the course in a respectable time, as did Will Holden in his J14 single.

The Ely WJ14 coxed quad finished in 8mins 38secs, but the fastest time in the 2km race was recorded by the visiting Ely J18 double in an impressive time of 7mins 48secs.

The longer distance race included passing the nesting area of one of the river’s more aggressive swans, so single boats were restricted from this division for safety reasons on this occasion.

A number of crews completed the 4km course, including a women’s coxed quad from Ely and three Masters double crews from Peterborough RC.

The fastest time over the course in the 4km division was achieved by the WNRC/RAF Marham double of Lewis Gray and Ashley Barnes in 15 mins 38 secs.

After the racing, a well-earned spread of bacon rolls and cakes was enjoyed at the WNRC site by all the competitors and volunteer marshals.

It was great to welcome so many boats, and WNRC was grateful for the event’s support from the visiting clubs.