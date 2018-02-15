West Norfolk Rowing Club volunteers pick up awards

Two founding volunteers from the West Norfolk Rowing Club (WNRC) have been honoured for their contributions.

Belinda Walker and Phil Bancroft were recognised at a ceremony held at the Museum of Rowing in Henley to celebrate their huge voluntary contribution to the establishment and expansion of WNRC.

Bancroft was named eastern region volunteer of the year and Walker was given the national honour of their coaching club development award by British Rowing, presented to them by double Olympic rowing champion and multiple world champion, Alex Gregory.

Current WNRC captain Nix Marston said: “Without Phil and Belinda, West Norfolk would not have a rowing club at all.

“They have created a growing, sustainable, well-run club, and truly deserve this recognition from British Rowing for all their time, effort and belief.

“Bancroft took on the role of captain and treasurer in the early days of the club committee and more recently has been made boatman which involves repairing and improving the club’s rowing fleet.”

He also helped to identify the fabulous rowing conditions on the River Great Ouse from Denver Sluice and was instrumental in negotiating the foundation of the West Norfolk Rowing Club.

Walker, who is volunteer head coach for WNRC, was rewarded for the progression of the club thanks to her determined and dedicated efforts.

From a relative novice, Walker trained to become a rowing coach in her spare time and has ensured the adoption of all necessary protocols and policies for the safe and steady expansion of the club.

Under her guidance the club has started to enter competitors at numerous rowing events around the region, including men’s, women’s and junior crews, and to run its own racing events at the club.

Her award is designed to honour the coach judged nationally to have made the most significant impact on their local community.

Anyone interested in finding out about rowing opportunities, should contact: wnrc.club+join@gmail.com for more information.