West Norfolk Rugby Club prepare for battle with new weapon

West Norfolk Rugby Club have a new weapon behind them as they prepare to maintain their unbeaten start to 2018 at Lowestoft and Yarmouth tomorrow.

The club have been sponsored with a new scrum machine which will aid their cause for the battles ahead in London 3 Eastern Counties.

Thanks to the hard work of West Norfolk No.8 Ben Flores, SUR Construction Services Ltd have sponsored the club with the machine, along with new warm-up tops.

The club’s excellent new asset will be used across the older age groups, seniors and ladies teams at Gatehouse Lane.

West Norfolk skipper Paul Bridges said: “I’m very grateful for the work Ben has put in to secure this sponsorship and obviously extremely thankful to SUR Construction Services Ltd for this fantastic piece of equipment.

“We have been in need of a new scrum machine for a number of years, but they are not cheap pieces of equipment to buy.

“This particular machine can measure forces exerted by individuals or as an entire pack which will aid our development in the scrum throughout the club. We are extremely thankful for the sponsorship and future support of SUR.”

SUR Construction Services Ltd, where Flores works, provide a variety of services for groundworking and concrete placement/finishing.

They provide tradesmen and skilled professionals for all types of construction work and can be contacted on 07955804284.

Victory over basement boys Lowestoft and Yarmouth could lift West Norfolk into the top six of the league table.

Bridges said: “We are looking to continue building our momentum that we have acheived over the last three games.

“We have attempted to keep a similar side to the Wisbech game as possible to maintain continuity.

“Lowestoft are no easy opposition and we all know we have a big physical test on our hands come Saturday.

“I am confident in the current structure of the team and that we can produce another good performance if we play to our strengths and play some free-flowing rugby.”

Kick-off is at 2pm and a supporters’ coach will leave Gatehouse Lane at 10am.

If anyone would like a seat, they should contact Bridges at: paulb5@hotmail.co.uk

Elsewhere, West Norfolk 2nds host their counterparts from Wymondham (2pm).

Refreshments are available and all supporters welcome.