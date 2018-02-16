West Norfolk Rugby Club set to make changes

West Norfolk Rugby Club’s coaching team are likely to make a number of changes for tomorrow’s London 3 Eastern Counties clash at Crusaders.

With a couple of regulars unavailable for the trip, other players are set to get their chance in the side as West Norfolk look to maintain their 100 per cent start to 2018.

West Norfolk have won four games on the bounce since the turn of the year and coach Lee Parry said: “Crusaders will be a tough side to breakdown, but for our players the focus is on our own performance.

“With a couple of regulars away this weekend, it’s given opportunities for others to put their name in the hat for selection when we take on one of the top sides at home.”

Club captain Paul Bridges believes the trip will give West’s squad the chance to measure themselves.

Bridges said: “We know its going to be a tough physical game. We have a few changes but are confident we can produce another good performance.

“The scrum will be really tested if the last encounter is anything to go by.

“But these tough away trips are how we really measure ourselves.”

Crusaders moved above Newmarket and out of the bottom two with an important 33-26 victory at their fellow strugglers at the start of the year.

But since that win, the Norwich-based outfit, who won promotion last season, have suffered three successive defeats.

West Norfolk team boss Nigel Richardson revealed that the team are looking forward to returning to action after a break.

Richardson said: “The players are looking forward to getting back playing after a the international break.

“We are looking to carry on with the winning streak but knowing its always a tough place to come away with the win.

“But if we stick to our game plan and cut the penalty count, I’m confident our run can continue. We are looking at taking a couple of fringe players to give them experience.”

The game at Crusaders’ home base of Little Melton, near Hethersett, has a 2.30pm kick-off.