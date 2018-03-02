West Norfolk rugby players look to bounce back

West Norfolk Rugby Club are set to take on their very own Beast from the East tomorrow when they welcome Southwold to Gatehouse Lane.

The club are hoping to beat the big freeze but will face a stern test against an outfit with designs on winning the London 3 Eastern Counties crown.

West Norfolk manager Nigel Richardson said: “We are all looking forward to playing at home again after a break which allowed some of the senior players to show their faces and lend a hand with the minis and youths.

“Weather permitting, it should be a good test of where we are playing against a top of the league side. Hopefully we will have a strong squad to choose from which will make selection tricky.”

West, who find themselves in a mid-table position, are looking to bounce back from a 34-5 defeat at the hands of Norwich Crusaders last time out – their first defeat of 2018.

Club coach Lee Parry said: “The players are keen to get back playing again after a tough loss away and are looking to build some momentum.

“The weather conditions have made team training difficult. We all hope that conditions improve as a large crowd is expected playing the side top of the league and we have also been in good form.”

In their last encounter, Southwold inflicted Stowmarket’s first defeat of the league campaign with a 30-27 victory to leave them joint-top of the league standings.

West Norfolk skipper Paul Bridges said: “All the players and I want to do is put our last performance behind us, move on and improve where we have been letting ourselves down.

“We will need to rise to the test against Southwold by putting in a good display.

“This will allow us to build for the rest of this campaign, leading into next season. We want to end on a positive note after the tough start we had.”

There is a kick-off time of 3pm at West Norfolk’s home base of North Wootton. Fans are asked to keep an eye on social media with West calling an inspection ahead of the game.