West Norfolk rugby star gains national under-18 selection

Full-back Jack Trundley has been selected for the Independent Schools under-18 national rugby team (The Lambs).

The West Norfolk Rugby Club youngster, pictured far right, is one of three Wisbech Grammar School pupils to gain selection and also joining him in the squad will be Oliver Mann and Bradley Hutler.

Phil Webb, director of sport at Wisbech Grammar School, said: “I am delighted for the boys as they have worked hard this season and their efforts have paid off.”

The Lambs exists to create openings for boys to showcase their rugby skills at a representative level.

During the season the boys will compete in a tough fixture programme both at home and abroad.

They will face a mixture of Academy sides, such as Premiership champions Exeter Chiefs and Gloucester Rugby, along with representative sides, such as Crawshay’s Welsh and Irish Exiles and international sides such as Croatia under-19s and Italy under-19B while on tour.

The freedom to express talent, unfettered by league results and structured coaching, leads to a style of play which excites players, their parents, and supporters of the game.

The Independent Schools RFC was set up to promote traditional rugby values and a Corinthian spirit as their style.

This is to play unreserved heads up running rugby in a fast and expansive style, which is player rather than coach-led.

On Sunday, the Lambs face Irish Exiles in their first game of the season.

Both Mann and Trundley have been selected to play in this fixture, which takes place at Maidenhead RFC.

Trundley, who has come through the youth ranks at Gatehouse Lane, was part of the Independent Schools national under-16 side last year.