West Norfolk’s Jack registers three tries for Lambs

West Norfolk Rugby Club’s Jack Trundley was part of the Independent Schools National XV (The Lambs) side who took on the Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

Wisbech Grammar School (WGS) pupil Trundley was joined by Oliver Mann and Bradley Hutler, having been involved in the 47-33 win over Irish Exiles the week before, where Trundley scored two tries.

It was always going to be a tough game against the Premiership Champions academy side, and the wind and rain did not make life any easier.

Despite this, The Lambs started well and WGS’s own Mann opened the scoring with a try in the left-hand corner.

In a tight game that was 17-17 with six minutes to go, the Lambs finished strongly.

In the final stages of the game, there was a third try of the season for Trundley who sealed the win in the last play of the game, adding to another score minutes earlier by the Lambs in a 29-17 victory.

The boys now have a break for a couple of weeks before they continue with games against Nottingham University, The Boys Club of Wales and Gloucester Academy – just some of the fixtures in the pipeline.

All three have been selected to tour Italy and Croatia at Easter where they will face Croatia U19s and Italy U19B.

WGS director of sport Phil Webb said: “It is very pleasing that Oliver, Bradley and Jack are being selected and playing a prominent role in the success of the Independent Schools National XV.”

The Independent Schools RFC was set up to promote traditional rugby values and a Corinthian spirit as their style.

Trundley, who has come through the youth ranks at Gatehouse Lane, was also part of the Independent Schools national under-16 side last year.