West Norfolk students in medal haul

West Norfolk students from the Mark Farnham Schools of Tae Kwon-do returned home with a number of medals and trophies from the TAGB English Championships.

Held in 16 fighting areas at the Worcester Arena, students from both Lynn and Downham tasted success which involved more than 1,200 competitors and 400 officials.

Pattern, sparring, destruction, team sparring and team pattern disciplines were held during the day and the school returned home with an incredible tally of 22 medals.

The Mark Farnham Schools are now preparing for their next event, which is the Welsh Championships, in Cardiff, next month.

Anyone interested in learning a martial art in a fun, friendly atmosphere should contact Mark on 07771 644460 or visit the club’s website at: www.mftkd.co.uk

Lynn results: Spencer Dawes, third in boys’ blue belt team sparring; Tilly Flanagan, first in girls’ green belt sparring and third in team sparring; Carl Grimes first in men’s black belt destruction and second in power test; Charlotte Lake first in girls’ green belt sparring and second in girls’ green belt team sparring.

Downham: Finlay Creasey third in boys’ green belt team sparring.