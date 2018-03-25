West Norfolk swimmers begin Junior Fenland League campaign

A team of youngsters from West Norfolk Swimming Club began their 2018 Junior Fenland League campaign at Whittlesey on Saturday.

The competition, hosted by March Marlins, saw swimmers aged between 9 and 13 take to the pool.

Fifteen clubs are competing over five rounds between now and September, looking for a place in the final on October 20.

The gala includes individual 50m freestyle, butterfly, breaststroke and backstroke races for boys and girls in each age group

Lynn’s ‘purple army’ were up against teams from Ely, Wisbech, Peterborough B and March.

There were also 4 x 25m individual medley events and a really boisterous 8 x 25m freestyle final to close, which always raises the volume levels with support from swimmers and spectators alike.

The butterfly is raced over 25 metres by nine-year-old swimmers.

Individual wins for West Norfolk Swimming Club on the day were recorded by: Nathan Yeaman (10/U boys 50m breaststroke), Mia Halls (10/U girls 50m breaststroke), Zion Noble (9 yrs girls 25m butterfly), Erin Curl (13/U girls 50m butterfly), Olivia Skittrell (11/U 50m breaststroke), Campbell Pick (13/U boys 50m backstroke and 4 x 25m individual medley).

Despite some great swims, the West Norfolk Swimming Club finished fifth on the night, with 107 points.

The next round for West Norfolk Swimming Club is at Peterborough on April 21.

This meeting will see them take on teams from Boston, Thetford, Peterborough A and Huntingdon.

This weekend, West Norfolk Swimming Club host their annual open gala, welcoming teams from Boston ASC, March Marlins, Newark SC, Norfolk Viking, Norwich Swans, Thetford Dolphins.

For the first time, there will also be a large team from Bedford-based Modernian club.

The event will run on Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday at the Alive St James’ Pool.