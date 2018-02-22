West Norfolk swimmers off to British Championships

Four West Norfolk Swimming Club athletes have achieved the right to compete in the prestigious 2018 British Championships in Edinburgh, whilst a fifth lost her spot at the last minute.

Roxanne Uys, Alex Florence, Luke Bryan, and Molly Lee will all travel north to represent West Norfolk Swimming Club at the Edinburgh International Meet between March 1 and 4.

They will compete in 10 events over the course of the championships.

Success at the meet will open the pathway for selection to international meets including the forthcoming Commonwealth Games. The meet also marks the mid-way point of the selection cycle ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games.

West Norfolk Swimming Club head coach Sarah Vanderloo said: “This really is a fantastic attainment for all swimmers who have qualified.

“It’s an open age group qualification, meaning there are no allowances on the really tough entry times for younger swimmers, so they have done particularly well.

“It’s also a great achievement for our club. This is the largest group of British qualifiers we have ever produced.

“The team spirit is phenomenal across all our squads, and we all share a little in the success of our swimmers who are heading to the Royal Commonwealth Pool in Edinburgh.”

Molly Lee will race in the 50m, 100m and 200m breast stroke on Friday, Saturday and Sunday mornings.

Roxanne Uys will compete in 50m and 100m breaststroke, and is second reserve for 200m breaststroke, while Alex Florance will take her place in the 50m breaststroke on Sunday morning.

Luke Bryan will race in four events, one on each day of competition, the 200m breaststroke and 400m individual medley events, as well as the 800m and 1500m.

Swimmers will bid to make the final of their event, to be held during the third session each day, with a view to winning a medal.

Lara Grace Mount, 15, was pushed out of qualification at the eleventh hour, when her entry time dropped just below the selection criteria.

Grace Mount said: “I was really disappointed to lose my place at such a late stage, but it will just spur me on to continue improving and make sure of my place in 2019.”

The event will be streamed live by British Swimming via their YouTube channel.