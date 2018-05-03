West Norfolk table tennis ace strikes gold

Rising table tennis ace Mollie Patterson was a double gold medallist at the PG Mutual Cadet & Junior National Championships – but was still disappointed not to make it a treble.

The Brancaster Staithe athlete won both the Junior Girls’ Doubles and Mixed Doubles, but had to settle for a bronze medal in the singles after being defeated in the semi-finals.

Patterson’s first title came in the Mixed alongside James Smith as they defeated surprise package Jamie Liu and Ruby Chan, who are younger Cadet players, 3-2 (11-8, 11-13, 11-4, 8-11, 11-8).

She then partnered Kate Cheer in the Girls’ Doubles final and they faced Jasmin Wong and Chan in the finals – dangerous opponents who had won the Cadet title the previous day and had knocked out top seeds Charlotte Bardsley and Megan Gidney in the semi-finals.

But the extra experience of Patterson and Cheer told as they won it 3-1 (13-11, 3-11, 12-10, 11-9).

In the singles, Patterson was seeded second and came through a tough first-round match 4-2 against Anaya Patel.

She went on to reach the semi-finals, where Cadet champion Wong edged a superb match 4-2 (11-9, 13-15, 11-8, 9-11, 13-11, 12-10).

Patterson, 15, said: “I’m pleased with the two doubles titles.

“I’ve never played with James or Kate before but I’m a good doubles player and in both pairs we talked and worked together really well and kept each other’s spirits up.

“I’m happy with how I played in the singles. I played really positively and it was close – I kept fighting and it was a bit of luck here and there.

“I’ve got two more years in the Juniors (to try to win the singles).”