West Norfolk villages urged to sign up for Rural Community Games

Organisers are looking for more villages to sign up for this year’s Rural Community Games, which will bring the West Norfolk community together through a range of different sporting activities.

Some of the events have changed and new sports have been added, but the theme stays the same.

The events are totally free for the village to come together with friends and neighbours for a bit of sporting fun and competition.

Frances Rayner, village sports co-ordinator and vice-chairman of West Norfolk Community Sports, said: “Team Downham and myself attended every activity last year and everyone had a great time.

“There was something for everyone, no matter what age or ability and besides some really healthy competition it was just a lot of fun.

“As the co-ordinator for Downham it was a good opportunity to encourage some new people to join in as the single events were easier to attend.

“We are really looking forward to hosting the rounders in Downham this year.”

Adam Garford, sports development officer and joint event organiser, said: “We are looking forward to 2018’s Rural Community Games.

“This year we have added some new popular events including netball and rounders.

“We hope to raise some interest within villages, and encourage more teams to join in.

“It’s so easy to get involved, any village in West Norfolk can enter, bring your village friends and neighbours to join in with some free sporting fun.

“We look forward to starting off the Community Games with the archery event.”

There will be five separate events, any village can enter a team for just one event or all five.

The five events and dates are: Archery (Sunday, April 22, 10am to 2pm, Alive Lynnsport Barn), Netball (Friday, June 8, 6pm to 9pm, Alive Lynnsport Barn), Rounders (Friday, July 20, 6pm to 9pm, Downham Memorial Field), Table Tennis (Wednesday, August 29, 6pm to 9pm, Alive Lynnsport) and Badminton (Friday, October 12, 6pm to 9pm, St Clements High School at Terrington).

At each event there will be a village winner and a runner-up and both will receive medals. There is also an overall village competition, so each individual wins count.

To enter one of the discilpines and for any questions, please contact Frances Rayner at: wncs.office@gmail.com or on 01553 818017.

The event is sponsored by www.baronsgroup.co.uk/mercedes-benz