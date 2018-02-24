West Norfolk youngsters attend Leicester Tigers coaching clinic

Under-11 rugby players from West Norfolk RUFC ventured to Leicester Tigers for a coaching clinic at the weekend.

There was a question-and-answer sesson with George Catchpole before the youngsters watched the Tigers v Harlequins home game at Welford Road.

West Norfolk’s players, who are unbeaten themselves this season, were invited onto the pitch at half-time for a photo with some of the Tigers players.

A lot of the team’s players started in the under-7s and have worked their way through the various age groups.

Under-11 manager Tracey Lever said: “These players have grown into a team that I’m very proud of.

“Their behaviour on Saturday was such a credit to us as parents, to themselves, their team-mates and to the club.

“It was a very long day but gave them an opportunity to see what they could achieve if they stick with rugby as their sport.”

West Norfolk under-11s thank sponsors Caley Hall Hotel, Jason Leman Fisheries, Snettisham Park Farm, Complete Electrical Solutions and Magpie Locksmiths for their continued support throughout the season.